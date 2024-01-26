There are conditions for an increase in avalanche danger in the mountains, warns the Bulgarian Freestyle and Extreme Skiing Association (BEFSA) on its website. After the brief lull following the recent avalanche cycle caused by strong warming and wet snow, we have a new situation, BEFSA warns.

The organisation reminds that very strong north-westerly winds are blowing in the mountains. Combined with last weekend's snowfall, this creates the conditions for deep snow accumulations. The problems observed are mainly on east facing slopes, but on large slopes (e.g. Todorka's west slope), there may also be lateral drifts on ridges within the slope.

Avalanche Bulgaria warns of an increase in avalanche danger over Bansko on its Facebook page. "Over the last 24 hours, drifts and snow boards have formed from the blowing snow on the eastern exposures in the alpine and transition belt, which may be broken by human weight. Especially in the alpine belt, they are expected to be up to 50-60 cm deep in places. Western slopes are stripped to the ice crust," the organization noted.

The Mountain Rescue Service told BTA that the conditions for hiking in the mountains are bad - strong hurricane winds are blowing on the high and open parts, there is also fog. Avalanche danger is high.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a first-degree warning, a yellow code on Friday for strong winds of 14-19 metres per second in ten districts, in the western half of the country. For January 27, the NIMH also issued a first-degree warning - code yellow, for strong northwest winds with an average speed of 14-19 meters per second, in places with gusts up to 21-24 meters per second, in 13 districts of the country.