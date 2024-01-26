The NGO Shared Parenting Foundation campaigning for legislative safeguards for shared parenting after a couple separation took the occasion of a brutal murder, presumably resulting from a fight over parental rights, to hold a rally Friday evening. The protest was held in the space between the buildings of the Government, Parliament and the President's office.

The victim, 44-year-old Peyo Peev, whose body was found in a charred car in Sofia on January 19, was allegedly murdered by his ex-wife and her mother.

The organizers said that their protest pays tribute to a father who died because he fought for his right to be with his children.

The Foundation says that "the tragic case [...] is yet another proof that the existing system for resolving disputes in the Family Code is unfair and discriminative". According to the Shared Parenting Foundation, adopting the presumption of shared parenting in legislation is a must, as it could eradicate artificially instilled parental hatred and improve the opportunity for child-rearing by both parents, preventing tragedies such as Peev's.

Shared Parenting Foundation's previous rally for equal parenting rights to fathers and mothers was held in Sofia a month ago under the slogan "NO to parental alienation and YES to shared parenting".