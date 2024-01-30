Bulgaria and Turkey are setting up an expert group on energy and climate, whose work will be overseen by the foreign ministries of the two countries. This was announced by Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel after talks with Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan who is paying an official visit to Sofia.

“Bulgaria has always supported and will continue to support Turkey’s European path,” Minister Gabriel said. “Bulgaria, which is of major importance for transport and energy projects because of its geographic location, is a reliable and powerful ally to Turkey,” Minister Hakan Fidan said. He pointed out that trade between Bulgaria and Turkey is in excess of USD 7 billion, and the target at this time is for it to exceed 10 billion.

The Turkish foreign minister pointed out further that almost all of Turkey’s imports to Europe take place by land via Bulgaria, and that the main itinerary for the Turkish citizens living in Europe crosses the country. Minister Fidan stated further that the ethnic Turkish population in Bulgaria is an important dimension in the relations between the two countries.