There is thick fog in the high parts of the mountains and it is not suitable for tourism, the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) told BTA. The weather is calm and the temperatures are low.

Mountain rescuers advise tourists to be prepared for winter conditions and choose the low parts of the mountains for walks.

The lift facilities in the mountain resorts are working.

During the past 24 hours, the the MRS provided assistance to two lost Vrah in Vitosha and in Pirin.

On Wednesday, the weather in the mountains will be cloudy with snowfall, rainfall below 1,000 metres, which will sunside by the evening, and witn a moderate to strong northerly, according to the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The highst 1,200 metres will be around 0C, -5C at 2,000 metres.