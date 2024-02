The population of Bulgaria decreased by nearly 800 000 people in the period 2013 - 2022. That shows the data from the Statistical Handbook "Demography, Economy and Social Security" of the National Social Security Institute for 2022.

In 2013, births in our country were nearly 66,600 and in 2022 - 10,000 less.

In 2013, 104,000 people died in Bulgaria. The peak was during the COVID-19 crisis in 2021 - 149,000.