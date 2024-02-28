GERB leader Boyko Borissov insists on the replacement of Defense Minister Todor Tagarev after the rotation of the prime ministers Nikolai Denkov and Mariya Gabriel.

Borissov rejected the invitation of co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" (PP) Kiril Petkov for immediate start of negotiations on the work of the cabinet after the rotation of the prime ministers.

"I will propose a negotiating team on the coalition agreement. It will include Raya Nazaryan, Dеnitsa Sacheva, Temenuzka Petkova and other people who can talk calmly". In the coalition agreement, we will offer equality in the governance of the state and in bearing responsibility," Borissov added.