The outgoing ministers reported on the achievements during the nine months of administration. According to the outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, inflation is at its lowest level in the past two years and continues to slow down, as the country is in second place in terms of wage growth in the EU. In addition, 30 km of constructed highways have been built, and another 65 to 90 km are expected to be opened for traffic in the next 9 months.

There are also delayed tasks, Denkov admitted and noted that the second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan is still expected. There is also a delay in the National Children's Hospital project. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel highlighted the progress in the fight against human trafficking and the prevention of domestic violence. According to Gabriel, it is extremely important for Bulgaria to be very active on topics such as the Western Balkans, the connectivity between Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and from there - Moldova, Ukraine, as well as the way the country contributes to a positive agenda between the EU and Turkey.

When it comes to the efforts of joining Schengen, the outgoing Minister of Interior, Kalin Stoyanov, noted that from September 2023, a permanent tendency to reduce the migration pressure to Bulgaria is being observed, which is due to the increased control along the border and cooperation with Turkey against criminal groups for human trafficking.