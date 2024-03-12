Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov Tuesday won against France’s Adrian Mannarino, 6-3, 6-3, in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters tournament in the US. With three breaks of serve, Dimitrov advanced to the fourth round, where he will face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, the No. 4 seed.

2021 US Open winner Medvedev defeated American Sebastian Korda 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 on Monday.

Mannarino appears to be a favorable opponent for the Haskovo-born No. 13 seed, as Dimitrov achieved his fifth victory in the five matched they played. The first set took 37 minutes, and the Bulgarian took a 3-1 lead with a break of serve.

In the second set, Mannarino tried to press Dimitrov, and the match got even at 2-2. But Dimitrov became assertive, which led to the Frenchman making a few errors. In the fifth game, which proved to be decisive, the Bulgarian had four break points and eventually capitalized on Mannarino handing him an advantage with a double fault.

In the seventh game of the second set, Mannarino tried to get the break back and eventually equalized. Until the end, however, Dimitrov dominated, and in the ninth game, he secured three break points, closing the match in an hour and 21 minutes.