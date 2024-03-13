In a Facebook post on their Facts against Disinformation dedicated page for exposing fake news, the Government disproves allegations about "an unprecedented migrant flow" in Bulgaria. According to the Government, the allegations circulating in the public domain about foreigners beating people up in the streets of Sofia and that the State is not ensuring the protection of citizens are fake news.

"As the European Parliament elections approach, the public discourse of certain politicians on the topic of 'migrants' is intensifying, in line with the Kremlin's narrative of the 'refugee crisis' that is spreading across Europe. Bulgarian parties, who want to divert this country from its European path and standard of living, continue to abuse people's fears and to incite hatred and insecurity through fake news and suggestions - this time about a non-existent migrant crisis," the publication adds.

"As of March 11, 2024, a total of 192 persons have been returned from all EU member states under the Dublin Regulation, which Bulgaria has complied with since 2007. Ever since then, there have been regular flights of agreed migrant transfers, and in all these years, no more than 20% of the requested transfers have actually taken place," the Government said.

"The State continues to improve efforts to protect its citizens. In Sofia, Mayor Vasil Terziev has introduced new preventive measures - increased presence of the Municipal Police in pedestrian zones. In recent months, the Sofia Municipality has also started to restore video surveillance in the city, which had not been maintained for ten months and over 400 cameras were not working at all.

The Ministry of Interior continues to make every effort to preserve public order and protect citizens from crime," the outgoing Government said.

"Instilling fear, panic and insecurity in citizens is a typical approach of dictatorial regimes like the Kremlin. The predictions of "chaos and destruction" that flooded the public environment in 2022 and 2023 never came true. We urge citizens not to fall for the suggestions associated with the new false political narrative of 'thousands of migrant criminals' roaming the streets," the Council of Ministers wrote.