EU member states back Kristalina Georgieva for a second term as a chief of the International Monetary Fund, said Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Vincent Van Peteghem after a EU Economy and Finance Council meeting in Brussels.

We discussed the question at a working breakfast. All EU members back Georgieva, he added.

According to him, this is an expression of their trust in Kristalina Georgieva and her work. Peteghem added that the support shows the importance that the EU attaches to the post of IMF managing director.