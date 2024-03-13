The Council of Ministers Wednesday adopted a 2030 National Strategy for E-Health and Digitization of the Healthcare System, the government information service said. The National Strategy was designed by the Health Ministry as a sectoral strategic document in the policy of e-governance development in Bulgaria.

The need for its adoption arose in connection with a successful project for the development and implementation of a National Health Information System. The main objective of the project is to create a unified health data space that will benefit:

- people in their successful and efficient treatment;

- medical care providers in adequately diagnosing and treating patients;

- managing authorities by enabling them to make data-driven decisions.

The underlying objective of the National Strategy is in line with the European Commission's European Health Data Space initiative. The adoption of the Strategy will contribute to:

- patient-friendly medical care; access to cross-border healthcare and real-time access to information;

- a reduction in the administrative burden and elimination of paper-based processes;

- an improved regulatory and competitive environment through the introduction of uniform, adequate, and proportionate rules and standards;

- enhanced financial performance through improved transparency and tools to close gaps in reporting and information flows;

- enhanced accountability and oversight;

- the re-use of health data for research and statistical purposes;

- cost efficiency.