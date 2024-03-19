The government lineup Proposed by GERB PM-designate Mariya Gabriel will receive support from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), the party's Co-Chair Delyan Peevski said on Tuesday quoted by MRF's press centre.

"It is important that we continue to work for the people as we have done for the last 9 months. And we will support the government as long as it works for the people and keeps its promises to the Bulgarian citizens," he added.

"Boyko Borissov, as leader of GERB, and Mariya Gabriel acted responsibly towards Bulgaria by fulfilling the exploratory mandate," the MRF Co-Chair stated. He noted that through those actions Borissov and Gabriel are putting the national interest above their partisan interests and are "saving the state from the timelessness of caretaker governments and the political crisis we have witnessed in the last three years, which must never be repeated again."

"Parliament now needs to continue what has been achieved with the constitutional amendments, with amendments in laws, so that there is a real judicial reform and fight against corruption," Peevski added.