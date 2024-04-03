Bulgaria supports and actively participates in international efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire, securing the release of hostages and restoring dialogue and peace in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible. That was said by President Rumen Radev during a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog.

Radev recalled that Sofia condemned the Hamas attack immediately after the 7 October deadly assault.

"Israel has the right to defend itself, but the unprecedented number of civilian casualties and the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza are deeply worrying. We call on Israel to guarantee the lives of civilians," Bulgaria's President said.

He reminded that among the Hamas hostages were two Israelis of Bulgarian origin. The situation of the hijacked ship "Galaxy Leader" near Yemen, with two Bulgarian citizens on board, was also discussed.