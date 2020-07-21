The Greek border authorities have informed that as of 00.00 am on July 22, 2020, no travelers will be allowed to cross the Exochi border crossing in both directions, regardless of their nationality. All types of vehicles, including cargo vehicles, will be also banned from crossing Exochi-Ilinden border checkpoint. The ban will be in force until August 3, 2020.

As of 00.00 am on July 22, 2020, until August 4, 2020, foreign nationals will be allowed to enter Greece for the so-called essential reasons only via Kulata-Promachonas and Makaza-Nymphaea border crossings. Travelers are required to present the necessary documents.

We would like to remind that currently tourists are able to enter Greece only via Kulata-Promachonas border crossing, provided they present a negative result of a PCR test performed up to 72 hours before their entry to Greece. The document must be translated in English and contain first, middle and surname of the traveller and number of passport or ID card.