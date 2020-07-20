Greece has introduced further rules for foreign seasonal workers due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Balkans. Foreign agricultural workers who leave the country before August 4 will not be able to return until further notice, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas explained.

Seasonal workers had been allowed to reside in the country in early May with a special three-month license.

Last year, more than 10,000 seasonal workers were employed in the Greek agricultural sector, mainly from Bulgaria, Albania and North Macedonia.