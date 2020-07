95 out of 3,155 people tested for COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours have turned out to be infected, data from the National Information System shows. Thus the total number of the people with coronavirus has reached 8,733.

25 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning 4,106 people in Bulgaria have been cured.

The number of the fatalities is already 300. Another patient has died in the last 24 hours.