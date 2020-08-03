Bulgaria has reported a total of 119 new cases of coronavirus in the country for the last 24 hours with 1,491 tests performed, according to the data in the National Information Portal. The decline in the new cases and the reduced testing itself is typical for Sunday.

Head of Microbiology Institute, BAS: There is no second wave of COVID-19 in Bulgaria yet

The total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria has reached 11,955. Of these, 5,147 are active cases. 6,420 persons have been cured. 814 patients have been hospitalized, of which 46 are in intensive care units.

Three people with COVID-19 have died in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths has reached 388.

Last week was the week with the highest number of PCR tests performed - 35,208, of which 1,524 tests were positive. Thus, for the first time last week, the percentage of newly infected persons fell below 5% to 4.4 percent.

Tennis player Victoria Tomova tests positive for COVID-19

However, this was also the week with the highest number of deaths since the beginning of the infection so far - a total of 47 people, while for the period July 20-26, 39 people died.