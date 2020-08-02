The athlete has been placed in isolation in a specialized hospital

Bulgarian tennis player Victoria Tomova has tested positive for COVID-19, Vanni Gibertini from „Ubitennis“ reported on his twitter account.

The athlete has been placed in isolation in a specialized hospital, but has shown no symptoms so far. Tomova was supposed to start her qualifying match against Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine), but was replaced by Daniela Seguel (Chile).

The WTA Palermo Open is the comeback event which marks the resuming of the tennis season after a five-month halt.

