Bulgarian tennis player Victoria Tomova has tested positive for COVID-19, Vanni Gibertini from „Ubitennis“ reported on his twitter account.

First player positive to COVID-19 in Palermo. It's Viktoriya Tomova (BUL, #130), now replaced by an alternate in the qualifying draw. The player has now been isolated in a designated hospital. She is asymptomatic. #WTA #PalermoLadiesOpen https://t.co/7RaGR322L6 — Vanni Gibertini (@vgibertini) August 1, 2020

The athlete has been placed in isolation in a specialized hospital, but has shown no symptoms so far. Tomova was supposed to start her qualifying match against Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine), but was replaced by Daniela Seguel (Chile).

The WTA Palermo Open is the comeback event which marks the resuming of the tennis season after a five-month halt.