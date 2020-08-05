“I am ready to leave at any time, I have done it before. I don't want any tension on my account”. With these words Prime Minister Boyko Borissov addressed over 3,000 delegates at today’s party conference of the ruling GERB party.

“I shall propose different options to the coalition partners, including that the government go on without me. But the coalition agreement with the United Patriots says that the government must finish off its term of office.”

Boyko Borissov stated that if there is no parliament, then no measures can be taken against the COVID-19 epidemic, no loans can be taken out, no new laws can be adopted, there can be no budget update, no new budget, no salaries and pensions. He added that parliament has to adopt amendments to the election code, guaranteeing fair elections, including machine voting.

The Bulgarian prime minister warned that there are difficult months, even years lying ahead, and that the country needs stability.

“What we need is support at the elections, if people do not want us, we shall not stay,” Boyko Borissov said and added that according to all social surveys GERB is the top political force.