No Bulgarian citizens have been reported injured in the Lebanese capital Beirut, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has announced.

The explosion in the vicinity of the port took place not far from the Bulgarian embassy in Beirut, but no embassy staff have been injured. There is a minimum amount of damage to the 4-storey building from broken windows.

Bulgaria’s ambassador to Beirut Boyan Velev said, in an interview for NOVA, that he heard two explosions one after another.

At least 100 people have been killed and more than 4,000 injured, Reuters reports. President Michel Aoun stated that the explosion was caused during welding work by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse without any security measures since 2015.