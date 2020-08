I was fortunate enough to connect with @nickyhalt_sykebrand while I was home in Kansas City for Holliday and do a photo shoot. He told me about all of the incredible things @sykebrand has planned for this year, like donating backpacks and school supplies to kids in a few months. I got love for those who show love to their city. So while you’re here, go check them out for me and show them some love for me. 🖤 Also, thanks for the vacay KC, it was well needed

A post shared by IAMCAT Daisy Coleman (@youngcattattoos) on Jul 17, 2019 at 4:08pm PDT