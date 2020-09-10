Belgium’s federal public service of foreign affairs and foreign trade has moved Bulgaria’s Northwestern region (the districts of Vidin, Vratsa and Montana) from the “green zone” to the “orange zone”.

All Bulgarian citizens travelling to Belgium from this zone are subject to advisable quarantine and a COVID-19 test. The zone codes are changed periodically depending on the epidemiological situation.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry calls attention to the fact that all individuals travelling to Belgium, irrespective of the zoning or type of transport, must fill out a Public Health Passenger Locator Form no later than 48 hours prior to arrival.