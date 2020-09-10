122 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, or 2.37% out of the 5,145 PCR tests performed, Single Information Portal data show.

This percentage for the previous two days stood at around 4%. The number of people infected with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic is now 17,435.

753 patients with coronavirus are in hospital, of them 60 are in intensive care. 177 have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic up to 12,474.

10 patients have died, bringing the death toll up to 702.