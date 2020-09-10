Germany has lifted the requirement for a PCR test or 14-day quarantine for arrivals from the region of Dobrich in Bulgaria.

The reason is that as a result of improved figures regarding the spread of COVID-19, the Robert Koch institute has taken the region off the high-risk travel destinations list.

On 7 August Germany declared 3 regions of Bulgaria – Dobrich, Blagoevgrad and Varna – to be high-risk destinations. On 21 August the country lifted the restrictions for Varna region. The restrictions for arrivals from the region of Blagoevgrad in Southwestern Bulgaria remain in place.