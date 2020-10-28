Bulgaria's Ministry of Social Affairs will look for ways to use European funds to help employers who have to stop their operation due to the pandemic, Social Affairs Minister Denitsa Sacheva told reporters.

According to Sacheva, who is taking part in a meeting of the social parliamentary committee, a solution will be sought for all affected economic activities.

A mechanism for direct compensation of workers without going through the employer is also being considered. Within the social security budget, there are about 350 million euros earmarked for unemployment and if it is controlled to 7%, there is no obstacle, with internal changes, to direct more funds to the employment support measure 60/40, Sacheva explained.