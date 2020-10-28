New anti-epidemic measures come into force in Bulgaria from October 29 and will be valid for the next 14 days (until November 12).

Here are the main points from the newly issued order of the Minister of Health:

- The classes of students in high schools and universities are to be held online;

- Group activities of students including those in language and educational centers are suspended. Exceptions are allowed for activities for students in primary and lower secondary education;

- Congresses, conferences, seminars, exhibitions and other public events could be attended by no more than 30 people;

- Places for cultural and entertainment events must be up to 30% full;

- Collective and individual sports events indoors and outdoors are to be held without audience. An exception will be only Sofia Open 2020 tennis tournament, as the fans must be at minimum two seats distance;

- Discos, piano bars, night bars and clubs will be closed;

- Catering and entertainment establishments (restaurants, fast food establishments, drinking establishments, cafes) must provide a distance of 1.5 m between the backs of the nearest chairs from two neighboring tables. No more than 6 people are allowed to sit at one table;

- Group visits to tourist sites are also suspended;