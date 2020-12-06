As coronavirus morbidity increased, it has become clear how diverse and wide-ranging human symptoms were. "This suggests that perhaps the virus is not so changeable, but the immune response to it is diverse," pulmonologist Dr. Alexander Simidchiev has told in an interview for the Bulgarion national radio.

"The first doses of vaccine will not be enough to vaccinate everyone who wants. Those who have doubts will see the effect of the vaccine," he said. "I am not optimistic that the pandemic will suddenly disappear. We will deal with it as with other chronic diseases, which will require time and focused efforts from all of us as a society, Simidchiev added.