The Bulgarian government allocates 11.3 million euros for investment projects developed by BUL BIO. The funds are for a new additional production line for TB vaccine, renovation of a laboratory for the production of human blood products and restoration of production of anti-toxic serum, the government's press service reported.

3980 new COVID-19 cases reported

"Bulgaria produces not only vaccines, but also anti-toxic serums for a huge number of countries around the world," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at a government meeting.

At the meeting, Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov reported that a record number of 16,028 people recovered from coronavirus in the country for a week.