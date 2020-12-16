The United Kingdom has reduced the quarantine for those arriving from Bulgaria from 14 to 10 days. The changes are valid from December 14, 2020, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry announced.

The requirement remains to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before the trip, which is available - HERE .

Travellers to the UK can take advantage of the ‘test to release’ scheme option. They can be tested for Covid-19 at their own expense after the 5th day of self-isolation. In case of a negative result, they will be released from the obligation to self-isolate for the rest of the 10-day quarantine.