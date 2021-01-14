Inoculation against COVID-19 with the vaccine of the American company Moderna began on Thursday morning at the University Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology "Maichin Dom" in Sofia.

Bulgaria receives first delivery of Moderna vaccine

A shipment of 2,400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Bulgaria on January 13. All of them will be distributed in the capital city.

Another 4,000 doses the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected by the end of January and will be delivered in other regions.

Inoculation with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses. The second dose is administered 28 days after the first one.