"People's fears that coronavirus vaccines will modify their genetic code and that microchips will be injected in their body with the COVID-19 vaccine are unfounded," allergist Georgi Hristov said for NOVA.

An artificial RNA molecule is introduced into the body, but it does not reach the cell’s nucleus, Dr Hristov explained.

In his words, it is not true that the RNA vaccines used for inoculation against COVID-19 were developed in one year. The RNA-based vaccine platform goes back to 1990, Professor Georgi Hristov explained. He advised people not to believe any unverified information.