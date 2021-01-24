Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva welcomed the United States' decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change, the Foreign Ministry reported on Friday evening.



During a video conference of the EU foreign ministers with the newly appointed US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Zaharieva said: "I was impressed by President Biden's inaugural address, in which he said:

'We will lead not merely by the example of our power but by the power of our example.' President Biden's decision for the United States to rejoin the Paris Agreement is one such powerful example."

Zaharieva congratulated Kerry on his appointment as Climate Envoy and stressed the importance of the leadership role of the EU and the US and their joint efforts to achieve concrete results in climate change control.



The aim of the video conference, organized by Denmark, was to establish dialogue with the new US administration in the context of Biden's ambitious priorities in the fight against climate change.