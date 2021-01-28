598 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 13,279 tests performed. 4.5% of the tests have returned positive result, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 150 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Sofia.

28 patients have died and 627 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

3,795 people have been inoculated in the past day. A total of 7,672 Bulgarians have already received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 26,448 active cases of coronavirus infection at present. 2,865 people are being treated in hospitals, 265 of whom in intensive care units.