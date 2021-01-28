Bulgarian investigators have participated in an international operation aimed at combating computer crimes that caused 46 million US dollars in damage. More than 300 people from 27 countries had become victims of the criminals.

The news was announced at a briefing by the investigation service. The subject of the investigation was the criminal network NetWalker, which had been operating since March 2020. The fraud took place through phishing e-mails infecting computers with malware that encrypted the information on the machine. The victim was then blackmailed and needed to pay in cryptocurrency in order for the information from the computer not to be spread online.

A Canadian citizen has been detained in Florida. He is believed to have obtained more than $ 27 million through extortion. At the time of his detention, the servers through which the criminal activity was carried out were seized in Bulgaria.