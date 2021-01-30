Another wave of COVID-19 is possible at the end of March, as new strains of the virus have started circulating, immunologist Prof. Mariana Murdzheva from the National Vaccine Taskforce has told NOVA.

There are currently three mutations of the coronavirus - British, South African and Brazilian one.

"These are genetic variants of the virus. I expect them to continue to exist and it is possible that others would emerge, too" Prof. Mariana Murdzheva said.

According to her, one of the vaccines known to work against the British version was Novavax, while the Janssen vaccine had some effectiveness against the South African mutation.