Bulgaria’s cabinet has allocated more than EUR 2 million to religious schools in the country.

“These schools are extremely important for the ethnic tolerance and the peaceful coexistence of the ethnic groups. The religious schools preach peace, not war”, said Premier Boyko Borissov.

The money will be distributed between the five religious schools in Bulgaria unveiled at the request of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Grand Mufti’s office. The salaries of the clergy working at these schools were equated to the wages of the secondary school teachers.