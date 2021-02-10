On February 10, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors the memory of St. Charalambos the Wonder Worker, Bishop of Magnesia. That day is also the professional holiday of the beekeepers.

St. Charalambos is a patron saint of honey and beekeepers and protects people from illnesses. According to the legend he healed his wounds with honey after he was tortured in a dungeon.

On this day, honey is sanctified at the Christian temples. The devotees take the honey home and use it as a medicine. People hand out pita bread glazed with honey for sound health.