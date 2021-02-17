The number of newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria continues to grow. In the past 24 hours there are 1,349 more infected with the virus. 11,604 tests were made – 5,578 PCR and 6,026 antigen.

3,513 people are hospitalized at the moment, 284 of them - in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 3,902 vaccines have been given bringing their total total number to 81,338 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

32 more infected people lost the battle with the virus and 748 cured.