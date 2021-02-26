Five political formations will most surely enter the next parliament and 2 are near the threshold. This is what a survey by sociological agency "Trend" commissioned by "24 Chasa" newspaper and conducted in the period February 12-19, shows.

47% of respondents said they would use their right to vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The distance between the leading parties - GERB and BSP, has been increasing slightly and currently GERB receives support from 28.9% of respondents, while BSP has 24.1%. "There Is Such a People" keeps third place with 12.9%. The MRF follows with 11.1%. According to the poll, Democratic Bulgaria is the fifth safe participant in the next parliament with 6.2%. "Stand UP! Thugs Out!” and VMRO are at the threshold of entering the National Assembly.

The newly formed “Patriotic Coalition Volya-NFSB” (2.6%) and “Revival” (1.1%) remain below the barrier. The rest of the parties and coalitions collect less than 1%, according to the poll conducted by "Trend" and commissioned by "24 Chasa".