1,079 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 8,476 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. Nearly 13% of the tests have returned positive result. The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-322, followed by Burgas-148 and Plovdiv-70.

1,643 people have recovered and 39 patients have died in the past 24 hours. There are 4,674 patients in hospital as 380 of them are in intensive care units. There are 31,402 active cases of COVID-19.

Yesterday, 5,321 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The total number of inoculations in this country reached 209,760. So far, 246,706 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria. 10,167 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.