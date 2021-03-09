The number of new COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria continues to increase, while the UK variant of the virus is infecting younger people, which is why additional measures will be introduced if needed, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said on Tuesday.

Minister Kostadin Angelov has cut short his leave [due to him taking part in the election campaign] on Prime Minister Borissov's orders and is fully dedicating himself to containing the spread of the virus in Bulgaria, the Government's information service reported.

"Elections come and go, but protecting people's lives and health is currently the most pressing task. That is why we will not hesitate to once again impose stricter measures, no matter how much the economy and finances suffer," the Prime Minister said during the meeting.



"I see that Bulgarians are tired of the measures, they want their social contacts, but you have elected me because I can take responsibility for my decisions. I am opposed to measures issued by orders, but if the hospitals cannot take it anymore, we will impose restrictions," Borissov said.

The Health Minister has reported during the working meeting that the number of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations are increasing. It was also reported during a meeting Angelov had with the chiefs of the regional health inspectorates late on Monday that the situation is grave in nine regions, where morbidity is high and a high percentage of the positive COVID-19 samples were found to be of the UK variant.