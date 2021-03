A new shipment of 76,800 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Bulgaria on Tuesday morning.

They have been received at the warehouse of "BulBio" and are going to be distributed to the regional health inspectorates across the country.

The next delivery of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to arrive on Friday, March 12. They will be from the same manufacturer - Oxford University/AstraZeneca (28,800 doses).