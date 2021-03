The new coronavirus cases in Bulgaria are 2,541, data from the Single Coronovirus Information Portal shows. Most of the newly infected are in Sofia (681), Burgas (305) and Varna (277).

A total of 8,545 patients are hospitalized, 691 of them - in intensive care units.

34 more infected people died and 641 recovered.

The total number of administered vaccines has reached 366,547.