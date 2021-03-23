A total of 4,467 new COVID-19 cases have been confimred in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. Most of the newly infected are from Sofia, Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna and Veliko Tarnovo.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 169 more people and 2,260 other have been cured.

The number of people admitted to hospitals across the country continues to grow reaching 8,689. 691 patients are in intensive care units.

7,465 more people have been vaccinated in the past 24 hours. A total of 376,370 doses have already been given since the start of the immunisation campaign.