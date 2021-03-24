The Bulgarian government allocates BGN 52 million (about EUR 26 million) to support parents with children under the age of 14. The aid is for mothers and fathers who are on unpaid leave to take care of their children after schools, kindergartens and nurseries have been closed for the 10-day lockdown.



That was announced by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the cabinet's meeting on Wednesday.

With the funds allocated today, the total amount under this measure reaches BGN 73 million. More than 41,000 families were supported with the previous financial aid.