Four countries chose to make their Eurovision song contest videos in Bulgaria, BNR reports.

The songs recorded in Sofia by the performers from Malta, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova are a guarantee that they are going to take part even if any of the performers are unable to travel to Rotterdam for the contest. Bulgaria will be represented at the Eurovision song contest by Victoria Georgieva.

North Macedonia will be represented by Vasil Garvanliev after all, a special commission has decided, after a scandal broke out in local media over the fact that Garvanliev also has Bulgarian citizenship.

The Eurovision 2021 song contest is to take place in the Netherlands on 18, 20 and 22 May.