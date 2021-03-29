The number of new coronavirus cases in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours has reached 983, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data show. More than 24% of the 4,094 tests performed returned positive result.

Most of the new cases are in the city of Sofia - 318. Varna and Burgas follow with 91 and 89 newly infected people.

The number of active patients is 66,682. A total of 9,839 patients are in hospital. There are 773 patients in intensive care wards. 60 people with coronavirus infection passed away in the past day. The number of recoveries for the day reached 457.

2,383 vaccines have been administered for a day. The total number of administered vaccines in Bulgaria has reached over 436,000 as 88,214 people have already received a second dose.