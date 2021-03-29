“Even though the number of coronavirus patients in hospital is higher than during the previous wave the hospital system is able to handle the influx,” Health Minister Kostadin Angelov declared at a working Council of Ministers meeting.

Bulgaria expects 230,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev is expecting the peak of coronavirus infections to be reached this or next week.

More than 31,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were delivered in Bulgaria today. The vaccination of the planned target groups from the national electronic register continues. The number of people who have been vaccinated is expected to reach half a million by the end of the week. There is little interest in the “green corridors” vaccination scheme, where inoculation is mostly with the AstraZeneca vaccine.