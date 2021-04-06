Six political parties will enter the 45th Bulgarian National Assembly, according to the data in 100% of the processed voting protocols by Bulgaria's Central Election Commission.

> GERB/SDS - 26,18%

> "There Are Such People" (ITN) - 17,66%

> BSP for Bulgaria – 15,01%

> MRF - 10,49%

> Democratic Bulgaria - 9,45%

> "Stand up! Thugs Out!" - 4,72%

IMRO with a score of 3.64% does not cross the 4% threshold for entering the Bulgarian Parliament. A total of 55,237 people noted in their ballots that they did not support anyone.

