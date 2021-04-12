Large non-food stores open in Bulgaria as of April 12. However, clients are required to maintain physical distance.

Bulgaria’s authorities consider further easing of restrictions

Cultural and entertainment events are also allowed, with occupancy of no more than 30% of the site's’ capacity. Visitors are required to maintain 1.5 meters distance and wear masks.

Visits to restaurants and entertainment venues are also allowed as of today, with occupancy of no more than 50% of the site’s capacity. They are allowed to operate between 6.00 am and 23.00 pm.